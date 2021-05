2 May, 2021 05:18 AM Quick Read

One person is moderately injured following a reported quad bike accident in Whakamārama.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash on Lowe Road at 4.40pm.

Ankle injuries had been reported, she said. The nature of the crash was not clear.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in moderate condition.