Police were called to SH25A. Photo / NZME

One person has been injured after a car flipped on a Coromandel road this morning.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 25A Kopu-Hikuai Rd just before 8am.

"The vehicle hit a bank and flipped onto its roof," a spokeswoman said

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent and took one person to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road is now open.