One dead after serious crash in rural Bay of Plenty

Police were called to the incident about 2.30pm.

One person has died and another was seriously injured following a crash on Mottram Rd near Nukuhou this afternoon.

It comes after police earlier today confirmed two people had died following crashes overnight near Taupō.

In a statement before 6pm, police said one person died following the single-vehicle crash near Nukuhou. Another sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed and divisions put in place while police investigated. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, police this morning confirmed two people died following separate crashes near Taupō yesterday.

One died following a crash on Acacia Bay Rd in Nukuhau. The crash occurred around 10.40pm between two vehicles. One person died at the scene and another was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Another person died following a crash on Ruapehu St just before 9pm yesterday. It's believed a motorcyclist collided with a barrier before dying at the scene.

Investigations into the crashes were ongoing.