Police have confirmed one person has died after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / File

One person has died following yesterday's serious crash on Millers Rd, Brookfield, in Tauranga, police say.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 3:30pm Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash and one person passed away today.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.