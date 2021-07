Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH29A. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH29A. Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured in a crash on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the injured person was being taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Police were called about 6.10pm and both fire and ambulance also attended.

The crash was between the SH2/Takitimu Drive and Pyes Pa Rd roundabouts.

The highway was closed for a period but has reopened.

A police media spokeswoman earlier said the crash was "causing a bit of congestion".