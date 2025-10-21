Advertisement
On The Up: Tauranga’s Beach Blacks qualify for World Beach Volleyball Championships in Adelaide

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
5 mins to read

NZ's Beach Blacks team, Brad Fuller, left, and Ben O'Dea, qualified for the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Adelaide next month. Photo / Supplied

First stop, worlds. Next, the Olympics.

This is the goal Tauranga beach volleyballers Brad Fuller and Ben O’Dea are chasing as they prepare to compete at the world championships in Australia next month.

It will mark a major milestone for the sport in New Zealand.

The duo recently

