Stefanie Fejes (from left), Jana Milutinovic, Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann after their clash at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures event at Mount Maunganui. Photo / D.J. Mills, Phototek

Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann have gone back-to-back at the Beach Pro Tour Futures in Mount Maunganui after a first-set scare.

Tom Reid and Jack McManaway, the only other Kiwis still involved on the last day of the event, were unable to get past stiff competition to claim a medal placing, finishing fourth, a statement from Volleyball New Zealand said.

The USA team of Jordan Hoppe and James Shaw claimed first place in the men’s competition after defeating the young Australian pair of Ben Hood and D’Artagnan Potts 2-1 (18-21, 21-9, 15-9) in the final.

More than 30 teams from 13 countries competed in the event in Mount Maunganui over the past four days.

After dropping the first set in front of a healthy and vocal crowd on Mount Maunganui’s main beach, the Kiwi pair of Polley and Zeimann were able to force a third set against the Australian pair of Stefanie Fejes and Jana Milutinovic.

A nailbiting battle continued, with every point meaning even more than the one before.

Polley and Zeimann stayed cool, calm and collected in the Mount Maunganui heat, pouncing at the perfect time to take the match, taking it out 2-1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-13), after also winning in 2023.

Reid and McManaway were the only remaining local pair in the men’s competition come Sunday morning.

They put up a good fight but were unable to get past eventual winners Jordan Hoppe and James Shaw in the morning’s semifinal, losing 2-1 in three close sets (23-25, 22-20, 11-15).

The opposition would not get any easier as they came up against another pair from the USA, Cody Caldwell and Jake Urrutia in the third-place match.

Reid and McManaway would go down to the visiting American side in two straight sets (19-21, 18-21) finishing in fourth spot.

Results:

Women’s Final:

Shaunna Polley & Alice Zeimann (NZL) def Stefanie Fejes & Jana Milutinovic

(AUS) 2-1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-13)

Women’s Third Place:

Alaina Chacon & Mariah Whalen (USA) def Avery Poppinga & Madison Shields (USA)

2-0 (21-16, 22-20)

Men’s Final:

Jordan Hoppe & James Shaw (USA) def Ben Hood & D’Artagnan Potts (AUS)

2-1 (18-21, 21-9, 15-9)

Men’s Third Place:

Cody Caldwell & Jake Urrutia (USA) def Tom Reid & Jack McManaway (NZL)

2-0 (21-19, 21-18)

Standings:

Women’s:

1st - Shaunna Polley & Alice Zeimann (NZL)

2nd - Stefanie Fejes & Jana Milutinovic (AUS)

3rd - Alaina Chacon & Mariah Whalen (USA)

Men’s:

1st - Jordan Hoppe & James Shaw (USA)

2nd - Ben Hood & D’Artagnan Potts (AUS)

3rd - Cody Caldwell & Jake Urrutia (USA)