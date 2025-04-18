Casey Brady was told in 2017 a spinal cord injury would mean she would never walk again. Ever since, she’s been working to prove that prediction wrong. And she’s well on her way. She spoke to Megan Wilson about a significant recent “step in the right direction” and becoming a mother for the first time, for NZME’s On The Up campaign — showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities.
In the eight years since a motocross accident left her paralysed from the lower chest down, Casey Brady has worked towards her goal of walking again.
Specialists had told her after the 2017 accident in Taupō the spinal cord injury meant she would never walk again, but she was determined to prove them wrong.
After years of “intensive” rehabilitation, the Mount Maunganui gym owner and new mother has just taken a significant — and literal — “step in the right direction”.
“It makes you kind of grateful for life as well … everyone’s struggling, and it’s cool to just kind of be part of their journey.”
It also inspired people to “keep pushing”, she said.
About 150 people attended the event, which raised $28,000 for the Nextstep Charitable Foundation.
The money would go towards clients for rehabilitation and some specialised gym equipment, and anyone can still donate.
NextStep is accessible to everyone and helps people with neurological rehabilitation, including those who have had strokes, Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries.
“No one plans to have a stroke or to have cancer … so we’re trying to raise money to support people so they get the care they need.”
‘A step in the right direction’
Brady said she had been walking with assistance for the two months.
She had done “heaps” of “intensive” rehabilitation she believed had helped improve her movement. This included locomotive training (walking in a harness on a treadmill), electrical stimulation, and a mixture of “activity-based” therapies.
Graduating to being able walk with a walker was proof the rehabilitation was helping and “things are working”.