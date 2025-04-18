For the past two months, the 32-year-old wheelchair user has been walking with the assistance of a walker.

Last month, her specialist gym, NextStep New Zealand, held an event to celebrate clients’ hard work towards their goals of moving or walking again.

Fifteen clients walked the red carpet, including Brady — wearing a bright gown and assisted by a walker.

“Some people had walkers, some people needed a lot of assistance, and some people were like, ‘I’m not using any,’” she told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Bay of Plenty gym owner Casey Brady, 32, has been able to walk with assistance for the past two months. Brady is pictured walking at a red carpet charity event she held at her gym on March 22. Photo / Supplied

“It makes you kind of grateful for life as well … everyone’s struggling, and it’s cool to just kind of be part of their journey.”

It also inspired people to “keep pushing”, she said.

About 150 people attended the event, which raised $28,000 for the Nextstep Charitable Foundation.

The money would go towards clients for rehabilitation and some specialised gym equipment, and anyone can still donate.

NextStep is accessible to everyone and helps people with neurological rehabilitation, including those who have had strokes, Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries.

“No one plans to have a stroke or to have cancer … so we’re trying to raise money to support people so they get the care they need.”

‘A step in the right direction’

Brady said she had been walking with assistance for the two months.

She had done “heaps” of “intensive” rehabilitation she believed had helped improve her movement. This included locomotive training (walking in a harness on a treadmill), electrical stimulation, and a mixture of “activity-based” therapies.

Graduating to being able walk with a walker was proof the rehabilitation was helping and “things are working”.

Bay of Plenty woman Casey Brady was left paralysed after a motocross accident in 2017. Photo / Megan Wilson

“It’s a step in the right direction.”

Brady said her next goal was to “lock my knees back to stand more”, which would help her walk better.

“I’ve got a lot of core work to do … to be able to hold my posture better.”

Becoming a family of three

Walking again is not her only major recent achievement.

Six months ago, she and husband Mitch became parents to their first child, a daughter named Billie, who was born via a surrogate.

“I love her — she’s amazing. She’s a very chill, happy little bubba …

“She just kind of joins in, so she comes to work … she’s got every single person here under her spell.”

Brady said she had always loved children, “so it makes me so happy just thinking about her”.

Her biggest challenge was getting on and off the floor “to hang out” with Billie without asking for help.

“You just figure it out … I just take longer to do things.”

The couple are expecting their second child via surrogate in November.

“I want as many as I can get.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.