Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber at the busy Ōmokoroa State Highway 2 intersection. Photo / George Novak

A Western Bay of Plenty highway upgrade 20 years in the making has finally got the green light as part of a major infrastructure investment aimed at creating more homes in New Zealand.

It is expected that 2580 new homes will be built over the next 20 years as a result of a $38.4 million boost to upgrade the notorious State Highway 2 and Ōmokoroa Rd intersection.

Rotorua will receive $84.6m, meaning the wider Bay of Plenty will get $123m of a national investment of $179m to fund infrastructures such as pipes and roads.

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods made the announcement yesterday in Ōtaki, saying homes built will range from elderly housing, papakāinga, public, affordable and market housing.

"The only way we are going to solve the housing crisis is to build more houses."

The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund was a component of the Government's $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund announced in March 2021.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced funding for infrastructure in the Bay of plenty yesterday. Photo / NZME

It is a contestable fund of at least $1b and was launched on June 30 last year.

Contracts were now being finalised. Twenty-eight more projects were undergoing due diligence and negotiations which were expected to conclude in coming months.

Woods said there had been enormous interest from regions wanting to build more housing but who needed funding support for it to be viable.

"We know a massive piece of the missing puzzle in the housing crisis we inherited is infrastructure; there simply hasn't been enough investment in getting land build-ready."

For many locally, the confirmation of the Ōmokoroa intersection upgrade was "a long time coming".

The upgrade will see a new interim roundabout built at the intersection, four-laning of Ōmokoroa Rd from SH2 to Prole Rd, and a second roundabout at the future Francis Rd intersection to service the industrial area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will also contribute $5m to the project plus land worth $1.49m. Western Bay of Plenty District Council will manage the project and contribute additional land worth $1.93m.

The homes are expected to be a mix of standalone homes, affordable homes and medium-density housing.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber was "chuffed", saying there was nothing really stopping the plans from going ahead now.

"The initial planning goes back 20 years ... it's really good news, it's a long time coming."

He said the roundabout plans would eliminate most safety concerns the local community has had for "a very long time".

Webber's views were echoed by councillor and Ōmokoroa Community Board chairman Murray Grainger who said it was "wonderful news" for the residents who have been waiting for years.

Bay of Plenty Regional Transport Committee chairman Lyall Thurston had previously said an upgrade of the intersection was "critical".

The funding would now make a "phenomenal difference" for people who live and work in Ōmokoroa, he said.

"This highway has nationally been acknowledged as a death trap and people are effectively playing Russian roulette every day.

"This is a day of huge celebration for the Western Bay of Plenty and full marks to the Western Bay of Plenty District Council for all the hard work put in getting us to this stage."

Urban Task Force board member and Blackridge Group managing director Adam Ross said it was a fantastic opportunity for Ōmokoroa and the greater Tauranga community both in terms of making the road safer and allowing for future housing outcomes.

Ross said the Blackridge Group was developing property in Prole Rd in Ōmokoroa adjacent to the town centre over the next five years, and improved road infrastructure was vital, particularly in managing the future growth of the area and also people's safety.

"This is not only good news for those living in Ōmokoroa and the greater Tauranga but it's good news for the construction industry as well."

Ross also commended the Western Bay council for "enabling this to happen" for the community.

But while Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller welcomed the announcement, it came "a little too late" and ideally should have been built already, he said.

"Everyone knows this road is a death trap and it needs to be fixed."

In June 2021, it was announced the Government would no longer fund the second stage and originally, the two stages were expected to be completed by 2027 and cost $933m.

Muller said the Government and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the community deserved better.



The first stage of the Takitimu Northern Link is 6.8km long and will connect SH29 Takitimu Drive to SH2 west of Te Puna.

However, the second stage, between Te Puna and Ōmokoroa was unlikely to be started within the next decade.

The upgrade is a minimum 10-year interim solution to address the immediate needs of the intersection until funding became available to build a full interchange.

The council is expected to work with Waka Kotahi towards completing the detailed design of the project, and consenting.

Construction on the first stage may begin as early as the 22/23 construction season, with completion expected in 2025.