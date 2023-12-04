Work begins on Ōmokoroa Rd’s intersection upgrade.

Work begins on State Highway 2 / Ōmokoroa Rd intersection this week.

The early work starts in the form of vegetation removal and site clearing in anticipation of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s SH2 Ōmokoroa Rd intersection upgrade.

Council’s transportation manager Jim Paterson says these works will take place away from the intersection and will not impact traffic before the Christmas holiday period.

“We’re excited to start some physical works on this project. We know how important this project is for improving traffic flow and safety in our area, and it will be great for everyone to begin to see things begin to take shape alongside their daily commutes.

“We haven’t completed the final designs yet for the project but while this is happening, our team out on the road can start clearing the space in preparation for construction.”

The upgrade will help improve safety at the intersection and also help unlock new housing potential in Ōmokoroa with more than 900 new homes expected to be built by 2029.

The upgrade will see a new interim roundabout built at the intersection, four-laning of Ōmokoroa Rd from SH2 to Prole Rd, and a second permanent new roundabout at the future Francis Rd intersection to service the industrial area.

The interim state highway roundabout will also be designed to make it easier to build the full interchange as part of Takitimu North Link Stage Two once funding becomes available.

In July 2022, the council was allocated $38 million for the project from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, which is administered by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities on behalf of the Crown. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will also contribute $5 million to the upgrade, and supply land worth $1.49 million.

Jim says once the final designs are signed off, they will share them with the community and confirm the start date for construction which will include services relocations and earthworks.



