Omokoroa crash: Critical injuries after crash involving motorcycle

One person has been seriously injured in the crash. Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Omokoroa Rd, between Hamurana Rd and Beach Grove, about 12.07pm.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as there are no diversions available.

A helicopter and the Serious Crash Unit have been called to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager treated one patient in a critical condition who was then taken to Tauranga Hospital.