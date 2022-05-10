CCTV footage of a break-in at the Ōmokoroa Beach Store.

Two Ōmokoroa stores have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks and the owners say it has made hard times even worse.

Three people smashed the window of the Ōmokoroa Beach Store and stole the stock of cigarettes at 3am on Sunday.

Owner Inderjit Singh said it was the second time his store had been broken into in less than a month.

He said the break-ins had been more hardship on top of an already difficult time for businesses.

"It's very hard at the moment ... it's very hard every day."

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to an incident on The Esplanade around 3.30am on May 8 and inquiries were ongoing.

Their shop was not the only one targeted in the Ōmokoroa area in recent weeks.

Ōmokoroa Beach Store owner Inderjit Singh. Photo / Supplied

The

Ōmokoroa Minimart was ram raided in the early hours of April 26

, the third break-in at the store in three months.

Three thieves backed a stolen Mazda Demio through the glass door of the minimart and raced inside, headed for the cigarette cabinet.

One of the thieves was video recording the action.

They ransacked the counter looking for cigarettes and left mostly empty handed.

Owners Saed and Joana Rajput said they worked hard to bring the shop up to scratch, including closing for the first month to renovate and clean.

They invested in CCTV security after the first two break-ins in February.

Three people smashed the window of his shop and stole his stock of cigarettes on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Police have no more information for Saed so far, he says.

"They're minors so they know even if they are caught, nothing can happen to them."

Saed believes they were videotaping to teach others or to show off.

"It's been very upsetting. I work hard. I'm working seven days in the shop and my wife works as registered nurse, she gives me a hand in the shop as well.

"I can pay my bills and the rent but any money I am able to save is gone. There's all this added expense due to the break-ins and now my insurance premiums are high.

"I've asked myself is it worth it? Should I sell the shop?"

There have so far been no arrests in either incidents.