Olympic sevens squads Black Ferns and All Blacks coming to Mount Maunganui

Tauranga will be a little bit brighter on Thursday as Gold and Silver medalists celebrate in the city.
New Zealand Rugby will celebrate the success of the Olympic Sevens teams at a public event at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui.
The rugby sevens squads were successful Olympic teams with the Black Ferns winning gold, and All Blacks winning a silver medal.
The teams return to their base in Tauranga this week after completing two weeks in managed isolation.
The details
What: Sevens Celebration with New Zealand men's and women's Olympic sevens squads
When: August 19, 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Where: Blake Park, Mt Maunganui