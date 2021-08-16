Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Olympic sevens squads Black Ferns and All Blacks coming to Mount Maunganui

Quick Read
Gold medalist Stacey Fluhler after the Women's Rugby Sevens Medal Ceremony. Photo / File

Gold medalist Stacey Fluhler after the Women's Rugby Sevens Medal Ceremony. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga will be a little bit brighter on Thursday as Gold and Silver medalists celebrate in the city.

New Zealand Rugby will celebrate the success of the Olympic Sevens teams at a public event at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui.

The rugby sevens squads were successful Olympic teams with the Black Ferns winning gold, and All Blacks winning a silver medal.

The teams return to their base in Tauranga this week after completing two weeks in managed isolation.

The details

What: Sevens Celebration with New Zealand men's and women's Olympic sevens squads
When: August 19, 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Where: Blake Park, Mt Maunganui