Olympic sevens squads Black Ferns and All Blacks coming to Mount Maunganui

Gold medalist Stacey Fluhler after the Women's Rugby Sevens Medal Ceremony. Photo / File

Tauranga will be a little bit brighter on Thursday as Gold and Silver medalists celebrate in the city.

New Zealand Rugby will celebrate the success of the Olympic Sevens teams at a public event at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui.

The rugby sevens squads were successful Olympic teams with the Black Ferns winning gold, and All Blacks winning a silver medal.

The teams return to their base in Tauranga this week after completing two weeks in managed isolation.

The details

What: Sevens Celebration with New Zealand men's and women's Olympic sevens squads

When: August 19, 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Where: Blake Park, Mt Maunganui