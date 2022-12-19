Diabetes NZ’s Bay of Plenty Family Camp in 2021.

Families and friends of diabetics will be able to attend Diabetes New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty Family Camp 2023 after the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) awarded the organisation a grant of $10,000.

Diabetes New Zealand is a charitable trust that represents and supports people with diabetes. They’ve been around for more than 50 years and have a national office in Wellington and branches across the country, with staff and volunteers who help support people to live well with diabetes.

Chief executive Heather Verry said the family camp serves those families in the Bay of Plenty who have members who have been diagnosed with diabetes, enabling them to engage with other families with the same health issues and health professionals.

“This generous funding from NZCT will go towards the accommodation and outdoor activities components of the charges made by the Totara Springs Christian Centre, our host for this event as well as in 2021 and 2019,” she said.

“The last three years have been very difficult for our children, their siblings, and families/whānau living with diabetes in Covid-19 times. We were able to run Family Camp 2021 before the Delta strain hit, but since then many youth and family activities have been delayed. Family Camp 2023, which will include a minimum of 25 families across the western and eastern Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Taupō districts, will be a prime event for bringing these families back together to re-engage with each other in a safe, active environment, while also learning more from health professionals on how to cope with this life-long condition.

“Under the Live Brave Mana Ora banner, the camp allows friendships to be renewed, families to share their experiences, and learn from each other and the health professionals in attendance.

“It will be particularly important for those children who have been diagnosed in the past two years. It will be the first time for some and will provide the opportunity to feel comfortable with their peers. This means being involved in the continual day-to-day processes of testing their blood, monitoring their activity and diet, managing their insulin through injections or insulin pumps and asking the questions that arise and having them answered.