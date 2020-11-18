NZ Army Band to showcase its talents at Te Puna

The famous NZ Army Band will perform at Te Puna on Sunday, November 29.

Interest is rising as high as the flagpole at the Te Puna Memorial Hall as next Sunday, November 29 is the date when the NZ Army Band concert comes to Te Puna.

The world-famous New Zealand Army Band is touring the Central North Island during November. The live concert features the Army Band showcasing its signature style through varied performance pieces, from traditional brass band to big band and the latest hits.

New Zealand Army Band director of music, Major Graham Hickman, DSD, said it would be a joyful, family-friendly concert, with something for everyone.

The NZ Army Band will showcase its signature style through varied performance pieces.

"The band will be performing a real variety of music, and is lucky to have a number of very talented singers who will be performing rock, jazz, and classical crossover.

"The band is excited to be spreading aroha and hope during uncertain times to New Zealanders," he said.

"As a band, we really enjoy the challenge of performing both traditional brass band music and more modern hits. It is a great way for us to showcase the talents of our 30-strong ensemble," Hickman said.

Traditionally the band would have spent part of the year touring the world, but Covid-19 meant it had stayed local - and the band members did not mind at all.

The new Te Puna Memorial Hall.

The new chairman of the Te Puna Hall Committee Ian Duncalf said they have been thrilled at the level of local interest and support for the concert.

"This is the committee's gesture of thanks to the Te Puna community for its patience over the long wait to have its Memorial Hall back.

"And we really owe the Band itself a huge thank you for fitting Te Puna into its programme after gaps were left by Covid cancellations.



"I'm hoping for a full house."

The Army Band's performance will take place just a week after what would have been the original Te Puna Hall's 98th birthday – its formal opening was held on November 22, 1922.

At the Te Puna concert special attention is to be paid to the memorial plaques listing the names of those who served in the two World Wars.

The Band has put together a programme that commemorates the past as well as celebrating the new. Special attention is to be paid to the plaques listing the names of those who served in the two World Wars.

The concert starts at 2pm, admission is by donation.