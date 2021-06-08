November trial for Bay of Plenty murder and disfiguring accused

Murder accused Wilson Wirihana, 35, appeared in the Tauranga High Court on June 9. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty man accused of murdering 41-year-old Mason Wipatene will defend the allegation at his jury trial in November.

Wilson Wirihana, 35, who appeared in the Tauranga High Court today via an audiovisual link from prison, earlier pleaded not guilty to two charges.

He has denied one charge of each of murder and disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The murder charge relates to Wirihana allegedly stabbing Wipatene in the neck during an incident in Nukuhou near Whakatāne on December 24 last year.

Wipatene died on Boxing Day last year.

The disfiguring charge relates to an allegation that Wirihana also seriously disfigured another man during the same incident.

Justice Graham Lang confirmed Wirihana's two-week jury trial would now begin on November 22 in the Tauranga High Court.

A pre-trial matter would be dealt with on August 3 in the Hamilton High Court, he said.

Wirihana, who was further remanded in custody, has made a bail application which will be heard in Rotorua High Court on June 21.