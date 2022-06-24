An image of the fire taken from Waitaha Rd. Photo / Shontelle Cockerill-Doerschel

Emergency services responded to a "well-involved" house fire in Welcome Bay last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were alerted to the blaze at around 9.19pm on Friday.

"On arrival, the first crews found the fire well-involved and all people out of the house."

The spokesperson said crews attended the fire overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to a report of a house fire at around 9.30pm in the vicinity of Resolution Rd, Welcome Bay.

Police were not required to assist, she said.

Welcome Bay resident Shontelle Cockerill-Doerschel snapped a photo of the blaze from Waitaha Rd last night. She said it was "sort of like in a horror movie" but remained thankful no one was injured.

"My husband and I had heard fireworks a little while before we started hearing weird booms… so he went to check it out on our deck and saw what looked like the hill was on fire," she said.

"By the time we saw it, it was very much fully engulfed already. We thought with the wind it may be close to catching onto the neighbour's place."