The residents along the bird walk are stunned by what they see as a lack of consultation about shared pathway plans. Photo / Supplied

Local residents feel blindsided Western Bay of Plenty District Council are striding ahead with plans for a shared pathway in reserve areas along Francis Drive and Park Rd.

Last week residents discovered council are in ''final stages'' for the shared pathway.

The project is part of changes to the trail network, included in the Katikati-Waihī Beach Reserve Management Plan and council's Walking and Cycling Action Plan.

In a press release last week, council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson outlined that plans for the new shared path would include a concrete surface that is mobility scooter and wheelchair friendly.

The path would allow cyclists and walkers to get a step further around the peninsula, and said the existing grass walkway through to Park Rd Reserve tends to get soggy in winter.

Francis Drive residents are most affected by the plans as their properties back on to the reserve.

Resident Francis Young says residents have two main issues — the concrete pathway idea does not go with the natural beauty of the popular reserve and a massive lack of consultation with local residents.

''A concrete pathway is incompatible with the scenic value of the reserve. We don't feel it is required. The scenic walkway is already well used with cyclists and walkers and it been increasingly used over last few years ... the current walkway is not deteriorating.''

The residents are being ignored, he says.

''Those of us along the walkway feel that we should have been consulted. The group are not against the cycle trail plan but it could be a variety of surfaces, it doesn't have to be concrete and it should be something that would go along with the natural surroundings.''

Peter says the proposal to construct the cycle/walkway was a specific action identified in the draft Reserve Management Plan that went through the public consultation process in 2018.

Francis Drive residents approached council about these plans and about 242 people signed a petition outlining they did not want a paved cycleway along the walkway.

''We came away from that meeting under the impression with verbal assurance that we would be consulted if plans went forward — and the result of that was a resounding quiet — we have never been approached by the staff,'' Francis says.

Katikati-Waihi Beach residents and ratepayers association chairman Keith Hay says whether it is white or grey, a 2.4 metre-wide concrete strip along the edge of the estuary does not fit with most of the aims of the Reserves Management Plan.

Resident Graham Mackay wrote to council on behalf of seven Francis Drive residents. Issues included lack of consultation, it will be unsightly, question its necessity, the area does not get soggy, safety issues of speeding cyclists on a new concrete path, and risk root damage to closeby pohutukawa and other native trees.

Peter says property owners have had a letter drop, there is information and supporting documents about the proposal on council's website, and information and feedback forms at the Katikati Library and Service Centre, the Arts Junction and Summerset Retirement village.

But resident Nan Hoggard says they've only recently seen signs on trees, at the library and received the letter drop 10 days before the closing date for feedback.

Peter says they are part way through the current community engagement process.

''Once we have received and considered all feedback through the engagement process then we will be in a better position to determine if there is any need to reconsider aspects of the proposal.

''We appreciate that the adjoining property owners have an interest in the adjoining reserve, however, we also need to take into consideration the needs of all users of the reserve.''

Peter says in their experience, concrete surface is the preferred surface for not only bikes, but mobility scooters, wheelchairs and prams. Metal surfaces require a lot more maintenance for potholes and washouts after heavy rain and edge maintenance which increases maintenance costs, he says.

Peter also points out the reserve land beside the Uretara Stream is categorised as 'esplanade reserve' and the primary purpose of an esplanade reserve is to provide access to and along a waterway.

The estimated cost of the project will be determined by market value at tender time, but is likely to be between $350-400,000.

A spokesperson for Katikati Trails Development Group encourages the community to support the upgrade of this route for the benefit of the wider community so the track can be enjoyed by everyone.

''Currently the surface is not appropriate for walking frames, pushchairs, wheelchairs or mobility scooters which means many people in our community or visitors to our town are unable to enjoy this walkway and all the scenery and wildlife it offers.''

Feedback closes April 4.

Note: Katikati Advertiser received at least 10 emails, texts and calls from residents outlining their concerns last week and due to space issues, not everyone could be quoted.