Ngongotahā Medical Centre medical administrator Christine Hands. Photo / Andrew Warner

The organiser of a collection for Rotorua’s foodbank says she has been “absolutely overwhelmed” by the community’s generosity at a time when many are doing it tough.

Christine Hands, who is the Ngongotahā Medical Centre medical administrator, said she was blown away by the number of food items and presents donated as part of their collection, which started in November.

About 20 paper bags filled with “all sorts” of food had been taken to the Rotorua Salvation Army’s foodbank, along with a big sack of children’s toys. Tea, coffee, desserts, rice, pasta, sauces and canned goods were just some of the non-perishable items donated.

It was the centre’s 10th year getting behind the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, this year setting up a Christmassy box in the centre’s reception to hold all of the donations.

Hands, who is in her 70s, said the community response this year had been “really great”, which was surprising as she knew many were struggling financially.

“I was not expecting such an outstanding response - especially with times as hard as they are this year. Money is short and prices in the supermarket are skyrocketing.”

She said she donated “quite a bit of stuff” from her own cupboard and also did a supermarket shop for the foodbank.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support. I’m absolutely overwhelmed this year and their generosity has been really tremendous. I’m really taken by it.”

Hands said she would continue to organise the collection for as long as she was working at the medical centre.

She previously told the Rotorua Daily Post at this time of year they supported the local Salvation Army foodbank and Women’s Refuge because they were both awesome.

“They are out there helping everyone all through the year.”

This year’s Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, which ends on Friday, has run for six weeks in an effort to gather as much money and food items for the Salvation Army foodbank as possible ahead of Christmas.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While food and money are welcomed, anyone wanting to help, but struggling with this, can consider donating their time.

Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised through cash and food donations during the appeal.



