NZ Squash Open winners Mohammed el Shorbagy and Joelle King. Photo / Supplied

Joelle King and Mohammed el Shorbagy have won the New Zealand Squash Open, with el Shorbagy putting an end to hopes of a double Kiwi-topped podium.

Waikato’s King had the better of Wales’ Tesni Evans in straight games taking 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, while el Shorbagy reached a 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 victory in 62 minutes against Paul Coll.

King, 34, from Cambridge but based in Bristol, England, was emotional when lifting the Murphy Rosebowl trophy. Her name will be added to the trophy alongside squash greats Vicki Cardwell, Michelle Martin and eight-time winner Susan Devoy.

King said of her opponent, “We’ve been through some tough times, it’s a lonely sport, so when you find someone you get along with, you stay tight. We’re in each other’s corner and I’m very happy to come off the winner today.

“It was a tournament I’ve been waiting for so long to play in front of my fans and family who haven’t seen me play since I was a little girl.”

Evans said playing on King’s home ground meant there were “500 people on court against me”.

“It was really fun, it’s been a great week so thanks to everyone who made this possible. To play this week in front of a crowd like this was really special. Joey is such a legend, not only an amazing player but an amazing person who has helped me so much.”

🏆 @Joelle_King captures her 15th PSA title!



And this one might just be the most special of the lot 🇳🇿#NZOpen pic.twitter.com/aRxTdU859b — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) November 13, 2022

The men’s final was at times brutal as two of the world’s best went at it for the title.

Coll, 30, from Greymouth, who has had two stints heading the world rankings this year, faced multiple title-winning Mohamed el Shorbagy, seeded second and ranked fourth in the world.

El Shorbagy played a disruptive game reaching a 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 victory in 62 minutes. He became the first British player to lift the Bruce Brownlee trophy on his 500th Professional Squash Association match.

Joelle King in action during the final. Photo / Supplied

“Paul is one of the most inspiring players on tour, he’s a big champ, he’s won two golds for his country and deserves all the respect he gets. It’s an honour for me every time I go on court with him,” he said.

“I have two great superstars in Joelle and Paul standing behind me. Paul is a great rival and we have had great matches over the years and as good rivals we don’t get to win every time. I might win sometimes, he might win sometimes. The crowd support has been amazing, you’ve given the players such great memories and I will be back next year,” el Shorbagy said.

Commonwealth Games singles and mixed champion Coll was disappointed by his loss, but could see some positives in the sport returning to New Zealand.

“It’s not my moment but I want to thank from the bottom of my heart, everyone who made this happen ... Getting squash back to New Zealand is amazing. It’s not how I wanted the two weeks to go but I want to thank all my family and everyone who came to support me.”

The players now fly to the PSA Gold tournament in Singapore this week.

Joelle King's name will be added to the Murphy Rosebowl trophy. Photo / Supplied

Results

Barfoot and Thomson New Zealand Open (1) Joelle King (NZL) beat (6) Tesni Evans (WAL) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5,

Robertson Lodges New Zealand Open (2) Mohammed el Shorbagy (ENG) beat (1) Paul Coll (NZL) 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7,