New Zealand Community Trust dishes out $250k in grants to Bay of Plenty groups

A proportion of money gamblers lose playing pokies is put back into the community through grants. Photo / File

A gaming trust has made just over $250,000 worth of grants to Bay of Plenty community organisations this month.

Fourteen groups including sports, schools, trusts and a city council received grants from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The biggest recipient was the Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust, which received $50,000 towards the salaries of its office manager and head coach.

The Rotorua Basketball Association was another big recipient, receiving $48,000 to put towards a contractor.

Next in line was Tauranga City Council, which was awarded $29,673.91 for bus transport.

Other grants helped pay for a utility vehicle for the Otumoetai Golf Club, volunteer service fees for the Mount Festival Charitable Trust, a bike track for Selwyn School, new carpet for the Tauranga Lawn Tennis clubhouse and first aid for the Rotorua Touch Association.

Fourteen pokie venues spread between Whakatāne, Rotorua, Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty contributed to the grants.

Under New Zealand gambling legislation, a proportion - 40 per cent at a minimum - of money gamblers lose playing the pokies in pubs and bars is distributed to community groups through societies such as the trust.

Bay of Plenty grants

Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust - $50,000

Greerton Pony Club - $3000

Impact Gymsport Academy - $20,000

Mount Festival Charitable Trust - $17,740

Mount Maunganui Cricket Club - $4320

Mount Maunganui Primary School - $10,000

Otumoetai Golf Club - $10,952.18

Rotorua Basketball Association - $48,000

Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust - $6,000

Rotorua Touch Association - $10,021.25

Selwyn School - $20,000

Tauranga City Council - $29,673.91

Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club - $13,478

Te Puku O Te Ika Outrigger Canoe Association - $8321