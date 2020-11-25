New Zealand Community Trust dishes out $250k in grants to Bay of Plenty groups

A gaming trust has made just over $250,000 worth of grants to Bay of Plenty community organisations this month.
Fourteen groups including sports, schools, trusts and a city council received grants from the New Zealand Community Trust.
The biggest recipient was the Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust, which received $50,000 towards the salaries of its office manager and head coach.
The Rotorua Basketball Association was another big recipient, receiving $48,000 to put towards a contractor.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Next in line was Tauranga City Council, which was awarded $29,673.91 for bus transport.
Other grants helped pay for a utility vehicle for the Otumoetai Golf Club, volunteer service fees for the Mount Festival Charitable Trust, a bike track for Selwyn School, new carpet for the Tauranga Lawn Tennis clubhouse and first aid for the Rotorua Touch Association.
Fourteen pokie venues spread between Whakatāne, Rotorua, Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty contributed to the grants.
Under New Zealand gambling legislation, a proportion - 40 per cent at a minimum - of money gamblers lose playing the pokies in pubs and bars is distributed to community groups through societies such as the trust.
Bay of Plenty grants
Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust - $50,000
Greerton Pony Club - $3000
Impact Gymsport Academy - $20,000
Mount Festival Charitable Trust - $17,740
Mount Maunganui Cricket Club - $4320
Mount Maunganui Primary School - $10,000
Otumoetai Golf Club - $10,952.18
Rotorua Basketball Association - $48,000
Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust - $6,000
Rotorua Touch Association - $10,021.25
Selwyn School - $20,000
Tauranga City Council - $29,673.91
Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club - $13,478
Te Puku O Te Ika Outrigger Canoe Association - $8321