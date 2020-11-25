New Zealand Avocado Growers' Association appoints first chairwoman

The New Zealand Avocado Growers Association's new chairwoman Linda Flegg. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Avocado Growers' Association (NZAGA) has announced the appointment of its first chairwoman.

Linda Flegg, director of the orchard Morris Moore Farms and the post-harvest company Kauripak, as well as a NZAGA representative, is the first woman to obtain the position in the 40-year history of the industry organisation.

While Flegg said she believed it should be the best person for the role regardless of gender, she was very happy that there were better support networks to enable women to realise their potential, especially in horticulture.

"Women have to put their hand up for leadership roles and I think that more of us are doing that across the horticulture sector," she said.

Formally stepping into the role in October, Flegg was elected as an NZAGA representative and NZ Avocado Industry director in 2016 and elected vice chairwoman in 2018.

"Linda is absolutely the right choice for the role of chair, her plentiful amount of experience in the industry plus her knowledge as a packer means she is a great all-rounder", NZ Avocado Industry director Karen Pickford said.

Growing up as an avocado orchardist, she has a wealth of knowledge and is very passionate about the sector.

"Kiwis and the world need good quality fruit and vegetables and I think horticulture is the

future of New Zealand," Flegg said.

Flegg said it was an exciting time to be in the avocado industry and she was looking forward to being an integral part of enhancing the opportunities and tackling the challenges that may impact the industry over the next few years.

"Environment and sustainability are going to be a huge challenge and we are progressing work in that space.

"Ensuring that those coming into the industry are doing their due diligence so they are aware of the challenges as well as the opportunities is important.

"Avocado orchards are often a popular lifestyle choice, which is fine if you do not rely on orchard returns for your bread and butter.

"Orchardists are producing food so must meet strict food safety compliance, and for export must meet mandatory industry standards. Smaller holdings sometimes find these compliance costs expensive and challenging to manage but ensuring our food is safe is hugely important.

"Consumer expectation around the environmental sustainability of avocados may also add additional costs to how avocados are grown. On the flip side, the global demand for avocados is fantastic, and the growth in production in New Zealand will create more jobs and attract more people to the horticulture industry."

Flegg replaced Tony Ponder who stepped down as chairman at the annual general meeting in August.

Ponder served as chairman since 2017 having served 16 years on the board.

The role of chair was one of three appointments of the NZAGA. Alistair Nicholson was appointed vice chairman and Paula Kearns is a newly elected NZAGA At Large Representative and NZ Avocado Industry director.

The board is made up of eight grower elected representatives and two exporter representatives. Kearns joins Maria Watchorn, Karen Pickford, and Flegg as female grower representatives.

The industry now has a chairwoman, three female board members and a female chief executive officer, reflecting the gender diversity within the industry.

"As a grower, as well as a director, I notice that at least half of the growers attending industry field days and events are female, so it is important this is reflected in our leadership," Watchorn said.

"It is great to see the diversity of male and female leaders across the industry, complimenting one another and allowing collaborative, meaningful and progressive conversations."