Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

City warned of 'serious consequences' as Tauranga development runs short on land

5 minutes to read

Tauriko Business Estate as viewed from above in 2018. A proposed roundabout on SH29 is expected to be crucial to the development's progress. Photo / File

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Serious concerns for the future of Tauranga's economy and jobs have been raised as land at a booming industrial estate starts to run out.

In a presentation to Tauranga City Council (TCC) on Tuesday, Tauriko

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.