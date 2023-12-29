Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: New Year’s resolutions aren’t for us older millenials

Bay of Plenty Times
By Sonya Bateson
5 mins to read
Sometimes we need to step back and take stock, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123rf

Sometimes we need to step back and take stock, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

We’re officially within spitting distance of 2024.

And that means we’re in the middle part of the 2020s. Scary, huh?

I reckon this is one of the hardest things to grasp about becoming a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times