Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New Year Honours: Keith Carter awarded Queen's Service Medal

3 minutes to read
Keith Carter has been given a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community. Photo / George Novak

Keith Carter has been given a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Greerton resident Keith Carter has been awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community, but says his wife deserved the award "as much as I did".

Carter had been contributing to keeping Greerton

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.