New Western Bay of Plenty council boss John Holyoake welcomed with powhiri

Western Bay of Plenty Council formally welcomes its new chief executive John Holyoake today. Photo / George Novak

Western Bay of Plenty Council formally welcomes its new chief executive John Holyoake today. Photo / George Novak

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's new boss has been formally welcomed today.

John Holyoake takes the role of council chief executive, following the departure of Miriam Taris.

Holyoake is chief executive of the Tamaki Regeneration Company - the largest urban regeneration project in New Zealand, and a role he has held since 2015.

Previously, Holyoake has worked for Serco NZ, Housing NZ and the Department of Corrections in senior leadership roles.

In an earlier article, Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber said Holyoake's appointment reflected the council's anticipation of central government's well-signalled national reforms of Three Waters and the Resource Management Act, and the desire to be ready for the changes.

This morning's powhiri was held in the council chambers, where Holyoake will take part in upcoming council meetings during his tenure.