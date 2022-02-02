NZ Police and some Te Puna residents are opposing plans for a new liquor store in the suburb. Photo / Getty Images

Police have joined a chorus of concern opposing plans to open a new alcohol outlet in Te Puna, suggesting the local community could become the casualty of a likely "price war".

The application from Angelin Enterprises Limited to open a bottle store on Minden Rd asks Western Bay of Plenty District Council's District Licensing Committee to approve an off-licence and allow the store to also sell tobacco products.

The committee will meet today to decide.

The application has already drawn criticism from some residents who have labelled the plans as "absolutely ridiculous".

In a report prepared for today's meeting, Western Bay of Plenty alcohol harm reduction officer Sergeant Dan Roser said there was already an off-licence premises, the Te Puna Liquor Centre, within 50m of the proposed outlet. In his view, the opening of a second outlet so close would likely lead to a "price war" between the two.

"Availability and price are two of the recognised factors that can lead to the inappropriate and excessive consumption of alcohol."

Roser said it was difficult for any licensee to monitor the use of alcohol sold from an off licence, particularly due to much of it being consumed at people's homes.

He also noted alcohol could also be bought from the local Four Square and Bethlehem bottle stores and supermarkets 4km away. The proposed site is located 50m from Te Puna Kindergarten and 80m from another early childcare centre.

The opening of the store would have a "negative effect" on the local community, particularly when the existing alcohol store was "but a stone's throw away", Roser said.

"I can unequivocally state that there are incidents of alcohol-related harm in the area, mainly alcohol-fuelled family harm events."

Roser said he had no opposition or concern regarding the calibre of the applicant, who had good knowledge of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act. The concerns were exclusive to the potential opening of an alcohol outlet in the same location as another existing store.

Five objections lodged with the council shared these concerns.

Construction One director Scott Crook said the area was already serviced by the Four Square and Te Puna Liquor Centre, plus three on-licence premises.

"As a local of Te Puna for the past eight years, it's been great to see our little township grow with some great businesses like the Te Puna Deli, the White House restaurant, the preschool and the new kindergarten.

"As a business owner I understand the need for growth and competition but there is no need for another off-licence in our little village."

Robyn Mitchell from Te Puna Takeaways said in her view there was no justification for the store in the area which could create more traffic and hazards.

Resident Joanne O'Keeffe said the community had already spent a lot of time and money on cleaning up the village, and a second bottle store was, in her opinion, "absolutely ridiculous".

Liquor licensing inspector Dougal Elvin also raised concerns.

"The applicant appears, on paper, to have the appropriate systems, staff, and training to comply with the law, but of a greater concern is where the new proposed bottle store is located.

"The potential impact of another bottle store trying to establish its presence within a small market and appropriate market share from its competitors could have a negative impact on the local community with respect to alcohol-related harm. In addition, the risk of selling to minors may increase in the face of such competition."

Tauranga's chief medical officer of health said that while there were concerns, he was not opposed to the application.

Minden Backpackers, which would be a neighbour of the proposed store, had no objection.

Angelin Enterprises Limited director Barinderpal Singh said he would prefer to comment on the matter after the hearing was held and a decision was made.

Previously, Singh said he worked hard on a business plan that addressed all the issues in operating a new off-licence in Te Puna.