One of the new waka seats along Te Ara Tutanga, positioned to take in expansive views of the moana. Photo / Supplied

One of the new waka seats along Te Ara Tutanga, positioned to take in expansive views of the moana. Photo / Supplied

A mix of new seating will be installed throughout walking tracks on Mauao in the coming weeks.

The existing backed seats will be replaced with new backed seats mostly in the same location, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

Six of the long “waka” seats have been installed initially with two at te tihi o Mauao, the summit of Mauao, and four along Te Ara Tutanga (base track).

Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairman Dean Flavell said the addition of this seating would allow visitors and locals to connect or reconnect with the maunga.

New backed seats will start appearing on Mauao over the next few weeks. Photo / Supplied

”Mauao holds a rich and valuable history that is significant to Tauranga Moana and this project aims to share that history and help re-engage the community with the stories of the maunga.”

Tauranga City Council manager spaces and places Sarah Pearce said a number of people had contacted the council about the replacement of memorial seats on the maunga.

“We appreciate the community’s feedback and recognise that Mauao is a special place for many people.

One of the cultural touchpoints that will be placed on Mauao. Photo / Supplied

“Where we’ve been able to identify the families who had seats installed in memory of their loved ones, we’re working with them directly to identify alternative memorial opportunities.”

Progress will be visible along the base track before Christmas with the restoration of Waipatukakahu and Te Puna Waitapu, Waipareira Well.

Works will continue in the new year and throughout 2023 with, most notably, the completion of the cultural compass at te tihi o Mauao and the addition of cultural touch points across the maunga including stone carvings crafted by local carver Takutaimoana Harawira.