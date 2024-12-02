Ropati said there was a belief that Covid-19 shifted student attitudes and learning from home made them feel going to school was not critical, but he did not believe this was widespread among his students.
The school community understood achievement was impacted by irregular attendance.
“We often promote some very hard-hitting facts linking potential NCEA success to the number of days absent for young people at our kura.”
The school would continue working to address absenteeism by strengthening reporting processes, increasing staffing, and working with parents, caregivers, iwi, and other stakeholders.
Ōtūmoetai College tumuaki/principal Russell Gordon said social issues such as housing instability and poverty contributed to absenteeism, as did physical and mental health challenges.
Gordon said more students travelling overseas during term time was another significant factor.
“I have signed at least 100 letters over the past two months acknowledging parents’ requests to take their children out of school,” he said.
While students benefitted from seeing the world, “this undeniably impacts our attendance statistics”.
Gordon said the college worked with families to support students’ return to school, often engaging external support services.
An ERO recommendation to make learning more relevant and engaging was “well-intentioned but challenging”, Gordon said. New maths and literacy requirements for Year 10s had increased pressure on students and “strict assessment windows” made it harder to create an engaging learning environment.
He said more government support for families facing economic hardship, better cross-agency collaboration, and more mental health resources in schools would help address root causes of absenteeism.
Mount Maunganui College tumuaki/principal Alastair Sinton said much of the ERO report report aligned with the college’s experience.
He said improved resourcing from successive governments had seen attendance improve.
“However, improving attendance is a bit like turning an ocean liner; progress can be slow, and there is a risk that slow progress can be seen as no progress. In the interest of efficiency, I hope that existing resourcing and measures are given sufficient time to embed before being cut.”
Sinton said the report identified that many factors outside of school influence attendance, so a multi-agency approach was needed.
Sinton said the college saw behaviour patterns within families throughout a student’s schooling, and it could be hard for secondary schools to change those after eight years.
“That is not to say we can’t make a difference. We continually review our systems and teaching and learning programmes to ensure they remain relevant to our learners and the parental expectations of us as a school.”
Sinton said building safe, inclusive schools with positive learning cultures remained a focus for his and other schools. Youth mental health, an issue identified in the ERO report, remained a “hugely complex” social issue that schools were “scrambling to grapple with”.
“We play an essential role, but the level of expertise to best support many young people facing challenges rests with professionals outside our sector.”
Examples of how the new system could work:
Five days absent: The school gets in touch with the parents/guardians to determine the reasons for absence and to set expectations.
Ten days absent: The school leadership meets the parents/guardians and the student to identify barriers to attendance and develop plans to address this.
Fifteen days absent: Escalating the response to the ministry and steps to initiate prosecution of parents could be considered as a valid intervention.
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University. Sonya Bateson is a Bay of Plenty-based regional content leader with more than a decade of experience reporting in the Bay of Plenty region.