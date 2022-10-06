New rail service from Pokeno could allow people in Thames Coromandel and Hauraki to take a relaxing train ride to central Auckland or the airport. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Regional Council will investigate extending the Auckland passenger rail network to Pōkeno.

This will open up the option for people in Thames Coromandel and Hauraki to drive to Pōkeno and take a relaxing train ride to central Auckland or a connection to the airport.

Denis Tegg, Thames Coromandel representative on Waikato Regional Council, was a member of the Hearings Committee that considered public submissions on the Regional Public Transport plan 2022-2032.

"There was very strong public support for this new service. The option to avoid stress and traffic congestion, lower emissions and save on parking fees is very appealing to many in Thames Coromandel and eastern Waikato" said Cr Tegg.

"I'm committed to making this happen.

"This is just one of many bold innovative aspirations in Waikato Regional Council's ambitious Regional Public Transport plan 2022-2032, that I am proud to have helped develop," he said.

"There is also a specific objective to significantly increase public transport within and between rural towns; something I fought very hard to include in the transport plan."

As well as growing patronage in the urban areas and servicing more rural communities, the plan aims for public transport services to become at least carbon neutral for the period 2025 to 2050.

He said avoiding emissions in the first place is the highest priority in the plan.