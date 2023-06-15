A pump track similar to this one by Velosolutions in Cambridge is planned for the Waihi Recreation Hub. Photo / Wāihi Community Forum

A pump track similar to this one by Velosolutions in Cambridge is planned for the Waihi Recreation Hub. Photo / Wāihi Community Forum

Morgan Park in Wāihi is currently home to a skateboard bowl, flood-lit sports fields, a croquet court and pavilion, a bowling green, and tennis and netball courts, but wider plans are afoot to create a recreation hub that includes the addition of a new skatepark, barbecue area and a ‘pump track’.

A pump track is a smaller, tighter-looped version of a BMX track. Riding a pump track means bike riders do not require pedalling or pushing, but a “pumping” action to maintain their momentum.

The new development is being driven by the Wāihi Community Forum, which received 174 responses from a survey that provided valuable feedback. The results overwhelmingly underscored that the Morgan Park area was the public favourite for the future recreation hub.

A spokesperson from the Wāihi Community Forum (WCF) said, “We’ve secured some great land! After a constructive meeting with the (Hauraki District) Council and Sport ‘n’ Action, we can confirm the use of Morgan Park along Kenny St.

“We want the outdoor recreation hub to cater to all ages and abilities and value community involvement at every step. We’re also exploring upgrades for the playground, adult exercise equipment, a barbecue area, and tables to ensure this hub becomes a well-used community space.”

The spokesperson said two designs for the hub have now been received from Velosolutions, a company specialising in the supply of tracks and trails for riding.

“These designs cover a 1450sq m area - enough for national competitions! And they include something special for our young beginners - a smaller gentle track that’s not only wider but wheelchair friendly.

“We also have designs for the skatepark, with prices for each design and a design for the entire hub.”

Money needed to build the project is expected to be sought in the near future.

“Once the proposed designs are finalised, we’ll approach funding organisations like Lotteries and the Department of Internal Affairs for financial support,” the WCF spokesperson said.

With transparency paramount with any civic project, and the WCF has extended an open invite to locals to come and check out the designs and offer their opinions on what they like, and don’t like about the proposed designs.

Image supplied by the Wāihi Community Forum.

“Come and visit us on June 22nd at the Memorial Hall Supper Room anytime between 3.30-5.30pm.

“Check out the designs, chat with our forum representatives, and let us know what rocks, what needs a little more zing, and what else you think might make the hub the best place in Waihi to meet up with your family and friends - we’d love to hear from people of all ages and abilities. We’ll be providing afternoon tea and look forward to seeing you there!”

The forum want to hear from people who want to get involved, in particular hearing from anyone keen on skateparks, pump tracks, and wheelchair accessibility. They can be messaged or email wcfinformation@gmail.com.



