Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

New professional women's basketball team set to inspire young Tauranga players

3 minutes to read
Tauranga couple John and Lorraine Miller. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

"You have to see it to be it."

That's the catchphrase driving the first Tauranga-based professional women's basketball team hoping to inspire younger generations of players.

Whai - which translates to stingray in Māori -

