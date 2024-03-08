New planning rules allowing more housing for Te Puke signed off

Changes to planning rules for housing in Te Puke have been signed off.

Changes to planning rules for housing in Te Puke have been signed off.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has formally signed off on planning rules aimed at fast-tracking housing in Te Puke.

The rules, which will allow up to three homes of up to three storeys on a single site, are in line with the Government’s medium-density residential standards, and will also apply in Ōmokoroa.

Known officially as Plan Change 92 Ōmokoroa and Te Puke Enabling Housing Supply and Other Supporting Matters, it means more houses can be built in existing residential areas with access to the infrastructure, amenities and community facilities that are already in place. Homes that meet the standards do not require resource consents but will still need building consents.

The nine density standards include allowing three homes on a site and houses up to 11m high. Half of a site can be covered in buildings, and there are also requirements to provide outdoor living space and on-site landscaping.

Te Puke and Ōmokoroa are the only two towns in the district that have existing or planned urban populations which fit the brief for the new law — earmarked for greater housing intensification.

The plan change also zones new land for housing in these towns such as Seddon St in Te Puke. These areas will have similar rules to those being introduced for the existing residential areas.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer.

Western Bay mayor James Denyer says the new rules create more certainty and guidance for both council and developers to help address housing shortages.

“We’ll now have better control over the types of homes that are being built and ensure there is a strong connection between private and public spaces to enhance the character of our communities.

“It’s now up to us to think innovatively on how we use the rules to deliver a range of modern housing opportunities that meet the needs of our community, not only today but into the future.

“We are also in the process of producing a spatial plan for Te Puke, to understand what the population growth of the town and wider area is likely to be over the next 30 years, and what land might be needed for housing and business development to support that population.”

Housing is a fundamental need that currently is not being met in many parts of the Western Bay sub-region, with the population growing faster than the national average and the community experiencing a housing shortage.

James says while these rules aim to create more positive housing outcomes and alleviate pressure on the housing system, careful planning and consideration has gone into ensuring they work for the district’s specific needs and character.

An independent panel provided recommendations on the new housing rules and the supporting rule changes, and the council recommended alternative rules for the minister to decide on where it doesn’t agree with what the panel recommended.

“Council is committed to providing housing that is affordable and meets the differing needs of our people.”

Housing rules based on the Medium Density Residential Standards were applied to towns across the country fitting the Government’s criteria.

They must be predominantly urban in character and have a population of at least 5000 people at the 2018 census or are planned to grow to over 10,000. Te Puke and Ōmokoroa are the only towns in the Western Bay of Plenty that fit this brief.

The previous Government made the rules mandatory for existing residential areas.