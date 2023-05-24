Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

New Pāpāmoa shared pathway build gets under way

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

Construction has started on a new shared coastal pathway in Pāpāmoa that Tauranga City Council says will make walking and cycling safer while protecting sand dunes.

The council said it had committed funding to stage one of the coastal reserve pathway, which will run alongside Pāpāmoa Beach Rd between Pāpāmoa Domain and the Parton Rd Beach access.

Stage two, which will continue on to Taylor Reserve, was subject to funding, the council said on its website.

A council statement said the three-kilometre pathway will be asphalted, 3.5-metres wide and have six rest areas with seats - two with ocean views.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The reserve area opposite Parton Rd would get new public toilets, a drinking fountain, showers and seating.

The pathway will have signage sharing the stories and history of mana whenua.

Two larger ‘activity hub’ open spaces were proposed with further spots for picnics and food trucks, the council website said.

Ground planting with native dune species will be included in the construction to support the restoration of the dunes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council
An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

“This will not only support the ecology of the dunes, but also encourage the public to use existing formal paths through the dunes and discourage the creation of new paths,” the council said.

HEB Construction was awarded the contract, and construction of stage one was due to have started on Monday with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

The Bay of Plenty Times has asked the council for cost information about the pathway.

Stage one features:

  • A pathway between Pāpāmoa Domain and Parton Rd Beach access.
  • New public toilets in the open space area (activity hub) opposite Parton Rd, plus a drinking fountain and seating.
  • Pedestrian crossing points on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd near Douglas Pl, Alexander Pl and Grant Pl.
  • Signage telling some of the history of the area.

Stage two features:

  • A pathway from Parton Rd to Taylor Reserve.
  • Lookout areas.
  • Further upgrades to the facilities and amenities along the full pathway (as guided by community feedback).

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times