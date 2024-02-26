Four two-bedroom single-storey homes are to be built at 6 Princes St in Te Puke.

Four two-bedroom single-storey homes are to be built at 6 Princes St in Te Puke.

Twenty-four new homes are to be built by Kāinga Ora in Te Puke by two developers.

There will be four three-bedroom homes at 5 Gisborne Rd, five two-bedroom homes at 107 Boucher Ave, 11 two-bedroom double-storey duplex and terrace homes at 180-182 Boucher Ave and four two-bedroom homes at 6 Princes St.

“These mostly two-bedroom houses will be a mix of single- and double-storey, and will have off-street parking and fenced, easy-care outdoor areas,” said Darren Toy, Kāinga Ora’s Bay of Plenty regional director.

“We’re pleased to have work under way or soon to start at the four sites where these are being built by our developer partners Wolfbrook Residential and Archispace Developments, and I look forward to Kāinga Ora taking ownership of the first of these houses early next year.

“With around 110 family groups currently on the housing register in Te Puke, these homes will be welcomed by those most in need of housing in the fast-growing western Bay of Plenty.”

The finished homes will be in a range of cladding in natural toned colours, fully insulated, with double glazing, carpets and curtains.

A Kāinga Ora fact sheet on the development states Kāinga Ora will match homes to people and whānau on the housing register, with priority given to those in greatest need, and considering work, whānau, education and other factors. The homes would be suitable for a range of people, including couples and small families.

Eleven two-bedroom double-storey duplex and terrace homes will be built at 180-182 Boucher Ave.

Kāinga Ora helps its customers settle into their new home and wider community. A key focus is to ensure tenants understand their responsibilities, and that includes being good neighbours and connecting with their communities.

Kāinga Ora works to ensure its tenants are supported and helps them connect to support services if needed, states the factsheet.

Customers look after their own property and grounds, with maintenance of the homes and the wider development the responsibility of Kāinga Ora as the landlord.