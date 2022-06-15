New standards coming into effect will enable up to three houses to be built three storeys high on most sections in medium density residential zones in Omokoroa without needing resource consent.

Ōmokoroa's housing offerings are set to change, but careful work and planning is in place to ensure the village feel Ōmokoroa is renowned for is retained.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is updating its local housing rules to reflect a new law being introduced by central government in a bid to speed up housing developments.

The Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), which come into effect on August 20, enable up to three houses to be built three storeys high on most sections in medium density residential zones without needing resource consent.

Building consents will still be required. There are nine rules that must be met for the activity to be permitted, including the height restrictions, and having a minimum outdoor living space.

With these changes predicted to increase housing development activity, council is making plans that address housing needs and take the Ōmokoroa community's aspirations for their town into account.

Council's resource management manager Phillip Martelli says as part of the Your Place Tō wāhi campaign those who already call Ōmokoroa home were asked about what housing they think is needed, and what makes Ōmokoroa a great place to live.

"The friendly neighbours and village feel have been highlighted as some of the many benefits of the area, not to mention the stunning coastal environment. A need for properties suitable for first home buyers was pointed out, and the community asked for more housing for elderly whānau, larger houses, and some tiny homes too.

''The community also shared their desire for more open space while protecting existing green spaces, and spaces for tamariki and rangatahi to hang out. What was also made clear to us, is the community's desire to see the village feel Ōmokoroa is renowned for, retained.

"We are taking this all into consideration as we make plans specifically for Ōmokoroa," adds Philip.

"Along with the MDRS changes we are turning on the area between State Highway 2 and the railway for urban development.

"This will include new residential areas for around 2300 homes, more industrial zones for local businesses and employment, a new large reserve for active sports across the road from the new primary and secondary schools (to be opened in 2025), and a Natural Open Space Zone to protect the extensive gully network and retain it for stormwater management and walkways and cycleways.

"While the changes will mean Ōmokoroa will look a little different in the next decade, the MDRS changes, the new town centre and school, and the new residential area do enable us to make some exciting plans," says Phillip.

The entire peninsula will be subject to the new MDRS rules. Most of Ōmokoroa's newer housing will not be affected because these homes were built more recently and they're less likely to be redeveloped any time soon.

The biggest change is likely to be to more established properties with larger sections and older baches or homes. Some of these may be changed with more than one home on them, more units in backyards or redevelopment where an existing house could be replaced with townhouses.

All these changes will enable a variety of different kinds of living, from the traditional large family home on its own section to smaller homes, duplexes and terraced townhouses, catering for the different demands we are now seeing on the peninsula.

Council will also be helping to shape this future growth by providing developers with a set of design guidelines for new proposals that are tailored to the Ōmokoroa community's preferences and include things like parking, trees and outdoor space. These guidelines are being worked on now.

If you wish to talk about the proposed changes and what the new rules will mean for you, council is offering one-on-one sessions. You can book in a 15-minute sessions on June 21 or 23 between 9am and 5pm.

Bookings can be made by email – haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz – or phone 0800 926 732.

To read more about the changes visit yourplace.westernbay.govt.nz