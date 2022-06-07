Vandalised signs from the 2019 Tauranga City Council election campaign. Photo / Sunlive

The Government's decision to remove the need for local government election candidates to display their address on advertising is welcome after a "pretty toxic" 2019 election in Tauranga.

Currently, anyone standing in a local government election is required to display a physical address on any campaign advertising material they produce and for many, this is their home address.

Late last week Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced a law change would be made enabling other contact options to be used, such as an email address, post office box or phone number.

"I have heard growing concerns that candidates who publicise their home addresses may face undue risk to their physical safety, particularly for women and visible minorities, and that this is likely to discourage democratic participation," said Mahuta in a statement.

Steve Morris ran for re-election in the 2019 Tauranga City Council elections and told Local Democracy Reporting it was "pretty toxic in any regard".

"The 2019 election was bizarre in how nasty it was from the get-go," he said.

Morris had his car vandalised and received verbal abuse in public.

He said it was unknown whether the vandalism was because of the election or "local vagrants who'd do it anyway".

Steve Morris ran in the 2019 Tauranga City Council elections and says it was "nasty...from the get go". Photo / NZME

Despite having his address public and on campaign material, Morris was not worried about it and never had any issues directed to his home.

He did see how it could cause concern for some people, especially seeing two of his colleagues at the time received death threats, which Morris said were dealt with by the courts.

The requirement for an address was "a needless bit of bureaucracy and extra printing" especially seeing voters could see if a candidate lived in their ward on the voting papers, Morris said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake was in favour of the change as well.

"The removal of physical addresses from campaign material is a step in the right direction to meeting the needs of today's society and ensuring we have a more inclusive and diverse local government environment," he said.

"Council is the grassroots of democracy in Aotearoa – every day we make decisions that matter to our community – and so those wanting to put their hand up to serve their community should feel safe and supported.

"Because at the end of the day, we are all entitled to our own opinions and should feel comfortable in the decisions we make," Holyoake said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council CEO John Holyoake said removing addresses was a step in the right direction. Photo / NZME

Mahuta said: "Local democracy thrives when a broad range of individuals with different perspectives and experiences stand for public office, bringing a contest of ideas."

"The requirement for contact information on campaign advertisements is supposed to promote transparency, not dissuade people from putting their hands up to represent their local communities."

She said a Local Electoral Amendment Bill will be introduced into Parliament replacing the requirement to include a physical address.

"There have been cross-party discussions on the bill, and about having it passed in time for upcoming local body nominations, due to take place on July 15.

"This change was recommended by and supported by Local Government NZ and will bring certainty to campaigning rules for the upcoming local body elections," Mahuta said.

Local government candidate nominations open on July 15 and close on August 12.