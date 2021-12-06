New Chum/Wainuiototo Beach preserved thanks to collaborative effort

Wainuiototo or New Chum Beach, north of Whangapoua. Photo / Destination Coromandel

The northern headland of New Chum Beach in Wainuiototo Bay has been purchased by a

collaboration of groups supporting a bid by the "New Zealand Coastal Trust" and will remain undeveloped.

The 30ha property was sold by tender by Colliers on behalf of receivers appointed by the

Bank of New Zealand after the former owner, Galt Nominees, itself owned by businessman

George Kerr, defaulted on a mortgage.

"This is a great day for all who love this wonderful, beautiful and iconic place," said Linda

Cholmondeley Smith of Preserve New Chum for Everyone Inc.

"In under four weeks we have managed to raise the funds to purchase the 30ha of the

northern headland at New Chum/ Wainuiototo and protect it forever. We cannot thank

enough the many people across the country and overseas, who contributed."

"Thanks to the wonderful public support including via a Give A Little page, support from our partner groups and the local community, we were able to back an unconditional offer of $2.15 million bid made by the New Zealand Coastal Trust, which is a registered charity.

"Preserve New Chum for Everyone Inc has been working since 2010 to protect the beach

landscape but the headland purchase could not have happened without the combined efforts of several groups," Linda said.

"Thanks go to the Whangapoua Ratepayers Association, to manu whenua, to the Environmental Defence Society where CEO Gary Taylor CEO provided essential leadership

in coordinating the bid at a national level, to those who financially supported in the

background, and we would like to acknowledge Peter Tiki Johnston, Ngati Hei kaumātua, a

founding member and driving force of Preserve New Chum for Everyone Inc, who is no

longer with us but held our combined vision that Wainuiototo should be preserved for every New Zealander to enjoy."

"In the new year the groups involved with the successful bid will establish the governance

and management structure of the headland.

"Every donation has contributed to this purchase. The challenges are not over. We still require donations to meet current commitments and we have yet to secure the land behind New Chum Beach, which is still under threat from development.