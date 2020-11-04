New Bay of Plenty kiwi chick given symbolic name

The nearly one-month-old chick has been named Manuhiri, meaning visitor in Te Reo Māori. Photo / File

A kiwi chick deemed a "parting gift" from some of the last cruise passengers to depart the Bay of Plenty was named today.

The nearly 1-month-old chick has been named Manuhiri, meaning visitor in te reo Māori, reflecting its story.

Donations made by cruise ship passengers visiting the Bay of Plenty during the 2019/2020 season funded the hatching and raising of the kiwi chick.

The name was put forward among dozens of suggestions in a competition run on Tourism Bay of Plenty's Facebook page, Bay of Plenty NZ.

Tourism Bay of Plenty cruise and business events sector development manager Nikita Fraser said they were "delighted" to give the special chick such a fitting name.

"The hatch of Manuhiri at the time when we would normally begin welcoming cruise passengers to our shores for the season is symbolic," she said.

The cruise ship passengers would be the last to visit the Bay of Plenty for some time, as New Zealand's international borders remain indefinitely closed due to Covid-19.

"This kiwi has reminded us of the positive impacts of tourism. Manuhiri has encouraged us to continue building towards a regenerative tourism economy that gives back to our environment," Fraser said.

The kiwi chick hatched at 5pm on October 6.