Knight of St John, Alan Pine (left), with We Care Community Trust chairman Raghbir Singh, Stadium Bar owner Harpal Singh and trustee Parker Joyce with Te Puke St John's new ambulance.

Hato Hone St John is rolling our newly liveried ambulances and Te Puke has one of the first.

Inspired by traditional Māori design, the new livery reflects the history of Hato Hone St John in New Zealand and its standing within communities. It follows on from the adoption of the name waka manaaki for the organisation's emergency ambulances.

The new ambulance was gifted to Te Puke St John by the We Care Community Trust and handed over at a ceremony last week.

The gaming trust operates gaming machines in several places, including Te Puke's Stadium Bar.

Trust chairman Raghbir Singh says the focus of the trust is to use money in the area it is generated.

"We want to spend in the local area. We look at what the biggest need is. We've been supporting schools as well - where the need or a long-term project is."

He says the trust was told there was a need for a new ambulance in Te Puke.

"So, if we can save a few people, that would be great."

A relatively new charity, Raghbir says the number of applications for grants so far has been small.

"As people get to know us, we will get more applications. We want to look at projects that are for the long-term benefit of the community."

The trust's website has details of how to apply and the criteria used to assess applications.

Te Puke St John chairwoman Lyn Govenlock says the ambulance that has been replaced had travelled almost 300,000km.

It is now based in Tauranga, but is likely to still be seen around Te Puke.

"Quite often when our truck's out of town, Tauranga cover us, so it will still be servicing the area."

She says she believes the new ambulance is only the second in the country put into service with the new livery - and thinks that may be in recognition of the work done by St John in partnership with Poutiri Trust.

St John chancellor John Whitehead visited Te Puke recently.

"He was doing a tour around the country and came to Te Puke because he had heard about the good things Poutiri Trust was doing in conjunction with St John," says Lyn.

Those included helping with the trust's vaccination rollout, observing people post-vaccination.

"We've been doing the 3 Steps for Life and AED training with them. I think he was impressed with the way that's worked over the last two years and I'm certain that had some influence in us acquiring the waka manaaki design," she says.



The new design for waka manaaki includes:

The taurapa or canoe sternpost at the rear of the ambulance, maintains the stability of a waka by acting like a wind keel.

Manaia (above the taurapa): Representing Tāwhirimātea, the wind element, that propels the waka and provides support. While he manifests as wind and cannot be seen, he is always present.

Manaia (on the door): Represents the traditional purpose of elevating a sense of authority and importance.