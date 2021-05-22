Netball: Magic want a fast start in clash with Mystics

Mystics' Grace Nweke and Magic's Erena Mikaere in action during the ANZ Premiership match between the two teams at the Trusts Stadium in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

As soon as the whistle blows in Tauranga on Monday evening, the Splice Construction Magic will be flying out of the gates.

Despite being unable to record a win in their last four outings, the Waikato Bay of Plenty side have identified what they need to do to win, and will be eager to prove it in front of a home crowd.

In each of their four losses, the Magic have lost the first quarter by four or more goals. Their one win came against the Northern Mystics in round 1 when they won the first quarter by three.

Magic captain Sam Winders knows how important the start is to their chances of winning. "The next time we win a first quarter, I guarantee we'll win the match," she said.

The Magic, currently bottom of the ANZ Premiership ladder, will face second-placed Mystics in round 6 at 8.15pm in Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Arena on Monday.

The last time the two teams met, the Magic had the upper hand, leading the game from the start, never letting the Mystics get in front and ultimately prevailing in a 64-60 win.

However, the Mystics have only lost once since, an extra-time defeat by the Tactix in the last round.

The challenge for the Magic will be stopping Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke. Standing at 1.93m, her midcourters have been feeding her with ease and it will be up to the Magic defensive end to block the easy ball in.

At the other end of the court, the Magic have three strong shooters to do the job for their side - Australian international Caitlin Bassett, young and athletic Khiarna Williams and the long-range accuracy of Chiara Semple.

No matter which combination coach Amigene Metcalfe puts on court, the Magic are guaranteed to have a high shooting percentage, which could lead them to the win if they treasure possession and get the volume they need.

The Magic will be looking for the support of their home crowd to spur them on and give them the energy for the fast start they need.

Centre pass is at 8.15pm on Monday at Trustpower BayPark Arena.