National Party MP Simon Bridges is quitting politics and will step down as an MP in the next few weeks. Video / Mark Mitchell

In this Q&A session, outgoing Tauranga MP and senior National Party member Simon Bridges shares his thoughts on regrets, hopes, unfinished business, and whether he'd consider the city's future mayoralty after 14 years in Parliament.

Simon Bridges pictured in his old stomping ground of Te Atatu, Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Muller coup changed your career trajectory. How will you look back on that time just before it, when you were polling poorly and the coup was brewing? What would you have done differently then, knowing what was to come and why?

It was a tumultuous period. Covid changed the course of the general election and my leadership, but I wouldn't change anything and I don't think changing anything would have made any difference. At that time, people understandably rallied around the Government and what National said or didn't make a lot of difference. I take some comfort in the fact that many more than then now say I was right with hindsight.

In your 14 years in Parliament, who (of other politicians) has been your most challenging opposition and why?

Grant Robertson has been a great sparring partner. He has a perspective and pushes it firmly but non-personally. He's also got good humour which always helps the medicine go down. Parliament is a very different place today than it was when I first arrived when the likes of Mallard, Hodgson, Cullen, Clark and Cosgrove played things much more fiercely than we see today when everything is quite "kind". I kind of miss the colour of the old days.

Who that you have worked with did you learn the most from and what did you learn?

I learned a lot from John Key and Bill English. John was an intuitive politician who taught me that going with your instinct isn't always a bad thing. Bill was a very values and principles-driven politician who in meetings would often ask about the underlying reasons for doing something. Blending these two approaches has been helpful to me in my political life.

The Tauranga of today is not the Tauranga of 14 years ago – you've said it yourself. Do you think it is a better or worse place to live and why? What influence have you had? Where do you see it going in future?

It's a tricky question. Tauranga is undoubtedly a more vibrant and dynamic place than where I first became MP. Back then, not a lot happened or was open in winter months. But as Tauranga has grown, it's also become more complex in terms of things such as antisocial behaviour, poverty, and crime. I take pride in getting what's been required while in government whether transport links, new classrooms and schools, a police station or hospital additions. Tauranga will always have a bright future given its location, people and climate, but the Government needs to place more focus on infrastructure delivery, things like transport and housing.

Simon Bridges pictured during the lead-up to the 2008 election. Photo / Jimmy Joe

When we spoke to people on the street about your resignation, one felt you hadn't done much for the city in recent years. Appreciating that you've been in opposition, what would your response be?

You know in government I did a lot. We saw huge progress – even if some will say not enough because its never enough – in transport, schools, health and law and order. In the last four years of Labour, not a lot has happened infrastructurally and in opposition, you can't really do much about that. I have highlighted many of the big issues though and stood up when it counted. Examples of this include the Tauranga Northern Link, housing development, the exponential growth of gangs, CBD revitalisation, the lack of council democracy, and the Tauranga Racecourse.

What's one political project your abrupt exit means you will have to leave unfinished?

There is always unfinished business in politics. I am saddened I never got to ensure Tauranga got a museum in its CBD. We need one to tell our history and put our local treasures.

What do you hope the next Tauranga MP does better than you did, and what advice would you give them about what you've learned about representing the city?

There are all sorts of different kinds of MPs. I've always been a fighter on local issues I care about but I have also always had a policy where any constituent no matter their views gets to see me and I will give them a fair hearing. I've also made sure there have been plenty of public meetings again so I am accessible to all whatever their perspective. I hope the new MP does an even better job representing the big issues our city has and listening to its people.

Over your 14 years as MP, what moment or task scared you the most?

Locally I will never forget the PSA scare in kiwifruit and the Rena. One was ruining our local economy and I am proud Tony Ryall and I, as local MPs, got the sector the support it needed when it was down to get back up again. Rena was tough. I remember the oil on the beaches. It was awful. But we got there and in the end, got the natural environment back to its natural setting.

Plenty of ex-MPs wash up in local body politics. Would you ever run for mayor of Tauranga?

No to local body politics. It's even harder than central government!

You've said a lot of controversial and colourful things in your political career. What quote do you most regret and why? What are you most proud to have said?

There are too many things I have said that I should probably regret but I think we need more characterful, conviction politicians. I've been privileged to stand up for ordinary Kiwis whether it has been around the cost of living, keeping safe in their communities, or getting the healthcare they deserve.

Tell us about this moment. What don't we know about it? Was it just gamesmanship or was there more to it?

Then-shadow Leader of the House Simon Bridges and the then-Leader of the House Chris Hipkins during a stand-off over the election of The Speaker in 2017. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Here I was putting the new Labour-led government to the test. The atmosphere was electric and as a result of our gamesmanship we got important concessions from Labour about our committee representation that were good for democracy that term.

Tell us what was going through your mind in this moment. How do you feel about this interview now?

Things got heated between John Campbell and Simon Bridges during an episode of Campbell Live in 2013. Photo / NZME

I've had a few trainwreck interviews, according to some in the media. This was one of them. Looking back things like this make me laugh – good on John Campbell for getting me to rise to his bait. I knew it wasn't going well when he kept delaying the advert break to keep me talking.

Why are you selling your house in Tauranga?

It's a time of change for my family and I. As I've said about the future, I am looking forward to exploring commercial opportunities. Tauranga is a reasonably small pond but we will see what happens. I've now lived most of my adult life in Tauranga, brought up my family here, Natalie has her business here, and my mum lives here, so whatever the future holds, there is no doubt we will retain roots and a presence and come back here. I love this city.