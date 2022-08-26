National leader Christopher Luxon and Rotorua MP Todd McClay tour the Seeka site in Te Puke.

The kiwifruit industry is a "fantastic story" of a business that offers good wages and career options - but the sector was facing a major labour shortage.

That is what National Party leader Christopher Luxon told media at the end of his tour of the Seeka Oakside kiwifruit packhouse in Te Puke yesterday.

Luxon was accompanied by National's Rotorua electorate MP Todd McClay. Both arrived wearing daffodils in their suit lapels to mark Daffodil Day.

"I have been wanting to come here for a long time," Luxon told Seeka's post-harvest operations general manager Paul Crone.

During his visit, Luxon yelled out to some of the rows of kiwifruit packers. "You are doing a great job. It is amazing."

Luxon said the kiwifruit industry was a "really special" industry.

"It is a fantastic story for New Zealand about an industry that has become very sustainable, and offers good wages and career options, and it is a really great export-led business."

But Luxon said there were two things the Government could do to assist the industry with the challenges it faced.

"The first thing we would like to see is the Government increase the RSE [Recognised Seasonal Employer] worker programme from the Pacific, up from 16,000 to 20,000 people."

That included introducing a multi-year work visa for RSE seasonal workers, and increasing the current one-year visa to three years.

Luxon said the challenges in the industry were clear. There was a major labour shortage that was partly contributing to the worsening of product quality.

He said National's ideas would help address the labour shortage.

"The problem is that the Government is not doing a good enough job to open up the immigration settings so businesses involved in the sector can maximise opportunities to make a lot more money and maximise their returns," Luxon said.

"This would not only benefit those working in the industry but New Zealand as a whole."

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks said, like most horticultural produce companies, Seeka was extremely short of labour, especially during peak demand periods.

"We employ about 4500 seasonal workers each year, which complements our 800 permanents, and also have another 1500 who indirectly work for us," Franks said.

"During the peak loads, we are about 1100 short because of Covid and staff on absences.

"However, we are grateful for the all hard work by officials and the Government in assisting to get more labour for the sector... and any extra further measures that can help address the sector's extreme labour shortage and any additional funding will be very much welcomed. "

Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan said the kiwifruit harvest had been a tough time but it was vital to also have sufficient workers post-harvest, to do work such as bud-thinning of plants.

"Last year was probably the toughest year I have experienced in the industry, and I feel pretty nervous looking ahead."

Trevelyan said anything that helped increase the amount of labour in the sector, whether it was more RSE workers or those coming here on working holidays, was welcomed.

"Knowing you got enough workers and resources available is crucial, especially during peak demand, as it means you can build a process to plot and plan for it."