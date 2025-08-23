Parks on those streets previously had no time limits, and workers often used them for all-day parking.

The parking charges were to start on August 4 but were delayed till August 18.

In his letter, Uffindell said the city centre should be a thriving and welcoming hub, but restrictive and costly parking was discouraging people from spending time there.

Paid parking has been extended in Tauranga's city centre. Photo / John Borren

The letter suggested more flexible rules, including options such as the first 30 to 60 minutes free, or free parking after 3pm - “free after 3”.

“These changes would give families, workers and shoppers more reason to choose the CBD over suburban malls and out-of-town retail centres.”

Uffindell told the Bay of Plenty Times the current approach was not working.

“When I chat with businesses in Tauranga’s CBD, almost every one of them tells me that their No. 1 issue is parking.”

Having the first 30-60 minutes free, or free after 3pm, was central to encouraging people to come into the CBD, he believed.

“This initiative, if adopted, would increase foot traffic, support local businesses, cafes and restaurants, and send a clear message that council wants to make the city accessible and attractive for everyone.”

He said he had previously raised the “free after 3” option with the council.

“Many people just want to drop in, pick something up or grab something to eat – let’s make it easier for them to do that."

Drysdale said Uffindell’s letter “generally aligns” with community feedback.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said paid parking was a proven way to manage demand in busy areas. Photo / David Hall

The letter requested consideration of work that was already being actioned after discussion at a council meeting this month, he said.

“Tauranga City Council staff were asked to put forward a paper to council looking at parking options to help attract people into the city centre for shopping and short-term stays.

“Suggestions from our public engagement included options such as free after 3pm or a short free parking period during the day,” he said.

“We have asked the team to be open-minded and come back with a range of options, weighing up potential benefits against potential challenges that council should consider.”

Drysdale said: “We’ve heard a range of views from businesses, workers and residents, which is natural whenever parking changes affect people’s normal parking routines.”

The concerns focused on affordability, access and potential impacts on foot traffic.

“The changes are about managing parking demand and supporting the city centre through a period of transformation.”

Drysdale said paid parking was a proven way to manage demand in busy areas, and the changes were designed to make the city centre easier to access.

“By adjusting prices and introducing some time restrictions, we can help ensure car parks are more readily available where and when people need them.”

When asked whether the council would consider reversing or changing any of the recent parking rules, he said, “Not at this stage.

A map showing the new paid parking and time limited areas in Tauranga. Image / Tauranga City Council

“We have taken on board feedback and will consider further options to address some concerns and suggestions about making it easier for people to visit the city centre.”

Downtown Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson said she supported Uffindell’s suggested option of bringing back free parking after 3pm.

“This could be a big win for the city centre and would really support businesses.”

Downtown Tauranga would continue to lobby for the option and support CBD businesses.

She encouraged the council to keep considering innovative ways to address parking, as the current system had been detrimental for some businesses.

Four parking machines were damaged last week, at a cost of $2000 each to fix, in what was believed to be a protest against the paid parking policy.

