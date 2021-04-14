Nathan Fogden misses chance to clinch 4x4 title at home event

Te Puke's Nathan Fogden finished second in the C class at the penultimate round of the 4X4 National Trial held in Rangiuru at the weekend.

Te Puke's Nathan Fogden finished second in the C class at the penultimate round of the 4X4 National Trial held in Rangiuru at the weekend.

A small mistake on the final hazard of the day had far-reaching effects for Te Puke 4x4 driver Nathan Fogden.

The error cost him and co-driver Mike Gibbons the chance to clinch the C class national title at what was the penultimate round of the BF Goodrich 4x4 National Trial held on John and Jenny Powdrell's rural Te Puke farm on Saturday.

However, it wasn't to be with the mistake pushing Fogden, who had suffered a broken wrist at the fourth round in mid March, back to second. A class victory would have given him back the title he won in 2019. He will now have to perform well at the final round in Hawke's Bay on April 24.

''I was pretty happy with that given I was driving predominantly with my left hand,'' he says.

C class honours on Saturday went to Rhys O'Brien of Whakatāne, one of two other drivers who are also in with a shout of the title.

''While we are still sitting well to regain the New Zealand title at the final round, we will still require a top two in class result, or rely on where Rhys and Shane Towers finish in relation to us.''

Fogden says it was great to see a good crowd at the event, despite Saturday's wet weather.

''The weather provided plenty of need for the recovery tractors of Marsh Contracting and the diggers of Cheetham Excavators,'' he says.

The D class and overall winner on Saturday was Scott Biggs, with current champion Greg McDell second and Phillip Walton third.

Te Puke driver Kurt Johnson finished in ninth overall, his first top 10 result.

Fogden says the event raised money for Waipuna Hospice and St John Ambulance with the support of local businesses Evocom, Cavanagh Panelbeaters, Te Puke Mitre 10, Te Puke Auto Electrical, Alan Lee Automotive, Farmlands Te Puke, Te Puke Paperplus, Advantage Tyre's Te Puke, Repco Te Puke and Trevelyan's Pack and Cool.