Multiple crashes cause delays in Tauranga

Crashes have caused traffic congestion in Tauranga this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cambridge Rd near State Highway 29 around 8.30am.
One person has serious injuries and one lane was blocked. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were also sent to the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Meanwhile a van rolled on Tamatea-Arikinui Dr near the 15th Ave off ramp around 7.40am.
The left lane was completely blocked while contractors cleared the road.
No injuries were reported.