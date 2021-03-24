Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Multiple crashes cause delays in Tauranga

Crashes have caused traffic congestion in Tauranga this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cambridge Rd near State Highway 29 around 8.30am.

One person has serious injuries and one lane was blocked. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

Meanwhile a van rolled on Tamatea-Arikinui Dr near the 15th Ave off ramp around 7.40am.

The left lane was completely blocked while contractors cleared the road.

No injuries were reported.