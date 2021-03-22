Mountain bikes worth thousands of dollars stolen from Tauranga cycle shop

The shop had its window smashed during the burglary. Photo / Supplied

Staff at a Tauranga cycle shop have been left feeling "attacked" and "gutted" after thieves stole mountain bikes worth thousands of dollars.

Vanquish Cycles on the corner of Cameron and Pooles Rd in Greerton had its side street window smashed in and three high-performance full suspension mountain bikes were stolen at an unknown time overnight.

Three high performance full suspension mountain bikes were stolen. Photo / Supplied

Store manager and owner Anthony Van de Pas said the three bikes together were worth $22,200 and the burglary had left staff feeling gutted and attacked.

"It leaves you with an emotional feeling, like why does this type of thing happen, what's the point?

Just had some customers who could not wait till opening time for some new bikes.

We are open now,so you are more than... Posted by Vanquish Cycles on Monday, March 22, 2021

"You think you do right by the community and this happens."

Van de Pas said the shop had been broken into three times before, in the first four months of the shop opening three years ago.

The bikes stolen overnight were a black specialized Enduro comp, size S5 with flat pedals. A black specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp, size S3 and a sage green/forest green Specialized Stumpjumper Alloy comp, size S2 with XT pedals.

One of the stolen bikes. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the burglary at a commercial address on Cameron Rd about 7.30am and inquiries were ongoing.

"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight or this morning can ring police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," she said.