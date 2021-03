Two people were treated for minor injuries. Photo / File

A truck and tractor have crashed State Highway 27 near Matamata.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 27 Between Given Rd and Diagonal Rd at 1.54pm.

A spokesman said both lanes were initially blocked but he was unsure whether this was still the case.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance went to the scene and both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also called.