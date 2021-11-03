Mountain biking: Crankworx Rotorua goes live to the world

Crankworx Rotorua is underway. Photo / Clint Trahan

The stage is set. The players are locked in. The countdown is over. Today Crankworx Rotorua goes live to the world.

Since June, Crankworx has brought together some of the best athletes in the world from multiple disciplines to compete and celebrate mountain bike culture, bringing the world along for the ride.

With two stops behind them, only one remains for the masters of skill, style and speed.

Crankworx Rotorua has overcome a number of obstacles in these uncertain times, and is set to begin thanks to the ongoing support of partners, sponsors, fans, and the local community.

Close to 200 volunteers have registered, with roles starting onsite yesterday - looking after marshalling, the athletes, media, and site operations.

Those on-site will be following Covid-19 guidelines as they deliver this world-class event 19 months in the making. It's go time on the final stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour.

Today through to November 7 will see nine hours of mountain bike coverage broadcast live from Rotorua, all available on Red Bull TV, as no crowds are able to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, organisers expect to see millions of livestream and content views this year, solidifying Rotorua and New Zealand's place on the mountain biking world map.

Rotorua locals can grab a beer and catch the action at a number of spots in the city who'll be livestreaming the event: Pig N Whistle, Brew Bar & Good Eastern.

What's coming?

CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua presented by Mons Royale: Caroline Buchanan returns to Crankworx, ready to get amongst a strong women's field whose 2021 has been all about one thing: record-breaking progression.

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull:

With a stellar track record on Mount Ngongotaha, the Kiwis are on. Sam Blenkinsop, Brook Macdonald and George Brannigan are here to show the world what they've got.

Rotorua's Tuhoto-Ariki Pene will be riding in Crankworx Rotorua. Photo / Clint Trahan

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

The event win, the Slopestyle World Championship, the Triple Crown. They're all on the line for one man. Could this be the biggest pay day in mountain bike competition history?

Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7: Where the locals shine alongside the world's best. Rotorua's thriving BMX scene has brought disruption and excitement to the Pump Track time and time again, with young local stars rising to meet the challenge and charge for greatness.

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua: The final race of the season, this will be where the final King and Queen points are claimed. Can Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen assert their dominance in this discipline and seal the deal on their overall wins?

Details and schedule for all the live broadcasts can be found here.

Full schedule here.

