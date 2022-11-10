A person has died on Mauao. Photo / File

A person has died on Mauao. Photo / File

A person has died on Mauao.

The maunga (mountain) will be closed until further notice.

Tauranga City Council issued a media statement this afternoon saying: "Due to an incident on Mauao earlier this morning the maunga (mountain) is now closed until further notice".

"We will send through an update once the maunga reopens.

"In the meantime, we appreciate the community's understanding and co-operation."

A police media communications spokesman said a person was found deceased on the Mount this morning.

"However, there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.